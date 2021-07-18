JKSSB to refund exam fee

Jammu: J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) Sunday asked all such candidates who have paid the examination fee for any or multiple posts which have been withdrawn in pursuance of GAD order, to submit their claim for refund from July 20 to 31.

As per a notification issued by JKSSB, the candidates should submit their claim for refund on the link provided on the official website of the board, enabling it to explore ways for settling the claims as and when resources are available.

“The candidate(s) who fails to submit his or her claim during the specified period will forfeit his or her right to claim the same henceforth,” it said.