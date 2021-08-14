JKSSB warns aspiring candidates against unscrupulous elements, vested interests for securing Govt jobs

The board said that it has come to the notice that some unscrupulous elements/ vested interests are approaching innocent youth with the intention of duping them by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations.

The board highlighted that time and again, the aspiring candidates have been cautioned against the activities of such vested interests and advised not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements.

In this connection, the board has again reiterated that the candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB without any delay.

The JKSSB said that it will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the Board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action. The board also said that the identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential.

The board further remarked that it has always maintained highest standards of transparency and conducted biggest ever examinations in the history of J&K UT in a successful manner. ‘There is a transparent and institutionalised mechanism in place in JKSSB for making recruitments, purely on the basis of merit, and information/notices regarding the same are being uploaded on the official website from time-to-time’, it added.