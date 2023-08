Srinagar: Father of renowned trade union leader and the General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Association (JKTA) and Chief Coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC), passed away on August 9.

The shocking demise of Hatim Qayoom's father has cast a pall of sadness over not only his family, but also the entire teaching fraternity. Colleagues, friends, and well-wishers have expressed their condolences.