Joint efforts needed to eradicate drug menace: DC Kupwara

Kupwara: A seminar under the title Nasha Mukt Bharat Abiyan was today organized at Government Degree College Kupwara.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray was chief guest on the occasion.
Commander Drugmulla Army Garrison, SSP Kupwara, Principal GDC, Counselors, Doctors, besides, students in large number attended the seminar.
Addressing the seminar, the DC stressed the need for joint efforts from all stakeholders in eradication of the drug menace. He said that we need to have more and more discussions on the ill effects of drugs which will reduce the impact of drug abuse on society in general.
He urged all the participants and citizens to help the administration in identifying the drug victims by motivating them so that they can be rehabilitated.
The DC highlighted the disastrous effects of the drugs on the society and said that nobody wants to destroy the generations at the fate of drugs.
The DC also said that he is seeing the students as capacity builders who can play a great role in eradication of the drug menace.
Earlier, various speakers including Brigadier, SSP Kupwara, Principal GDC and other experts threw light on the ill effects of the drugs.
Dr. Shiala Sheikh from Youth Rehabilitation Centre Srinagar and psychological counselors shared their experience with the college students pertaining to the drug menace.
Later, awards were distributed by the dignitaries among councilors, doctors and best speakers.