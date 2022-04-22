Joint security review meeting of Amarnath Yatra conducted

Srinagar: A joint security review meeting was held at 3 Sector Manasbal in which threadbare discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra(ANJY-20220.

According to a press note, the meeting was attended by DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS, Commander 03 Sec Brigadier Atul Rajput SM, DIG CRPF North Shri Randeep Kr Rana, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar-IPS, SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zaid-JKPS, CO 34 RR Col RS Karakoti, CO 24 RR, Col DV Reddy SM, CO 115Bn CRPF Sushant Kumar Pradhan, CO 118Bn CRPF SS Yadav.