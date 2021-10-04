Journalist Qasim Sajad passes away

Anantnag: Journalist Qasim Sajad passed away at his home in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday.

Sajad was the editor of weekly Urdu newspaper Shahab. He was also a noted writer. “Sajad passed away at his house in Rehmat Alam Colony KP Road,” the family said. He was ailing for the past few months.

People from various walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Sarnal.