Journalist Qasim Sajad passes away

Anantnag: Journalist Qasim Sajad passed away at his home in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday.
Sajad was the editor of weekly Urdu newspaper Shahab. He was also a noted writer. “Sajad passed away at his house in Rehmat Alam Colony KP Road,” the family said. He was ailing for the past few months.
People from various walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.
He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Sarnal.
Various journalist organizations including Anantnag Working Journalist Association condoled his demise.
They expressed solidarity with his family and his journalist son, Majid Jehangir.
Meanwhile, Apni Party, Congress and CPI (M) expressed condolences over the demise of Sajad.
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari described Sajad as a stalwart Urdu journalist who popularised its use in newspapers through his articles and stories as he was a nimble writer and critique.
“His immense contributions in promoting Urdu language through journalism will be always remembered. His demise has left a void hard to be filled,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir described Sajad as a good human who had a vast experience in journalism and always used his pen to write truth on whatever issues came his way.
Expressing grief over Sajad’s demise, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami said, “I was associated with him during my early college days when he used to run a book shop. He was a veteran journalist, social worker and household name in Anantnag. Visited him recently, though being bed-ridden, we talked to each other. It is sad that we have lost a dear friend and a good human being.”