Judiciary-civil admin coordination meet held

The chairman stressed upon the concerned agencies to ramp up the process of completion of these development works so that functioning of the judiciary was not hampered.

Meanwhile, PD&SJ Baramulla also chaired an Under Trial Review Committee (UTRC) meeting where he took appraisal of various facilities and necessities for jail inmates.

He was briefed by the concerned authorities about the availability of various essential services and he emphasised to ensure the availability of such necessities in a smooth and hassle-free manner. He also stressed to maintain sanitation in jails adding that the maintenance of hygiene was important in the current circumstances.

Various other matters including security of the court complex, accommodation of judicial officers among other important issues having vital significance were also discussed on the occasion.

DC Baramulla assured that the district administration would provide all essential services to the judicial institutions for effective judicial functioning.