Jumgund out of bounds for 2 months, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Jumgund, a remote village close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to restore traffic on Jumgund-Zurhama road, putting them to a lot of inconveniences.
The residents said that after the snowfall in January the traffic on Jumgund-Zurhama road was suspended but after the passage of over two months, the road was yet to be cleared for traffic.
“Every year we suffer due to road blockade and at the time of any medical emergency, we are forced to shoulder patients by walking a distance of 20 km to reach Zurhama from where we board the vehicle,” said a local.
“We have been demanding the establishment of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) here so that during winters, people may not suffer but our demand has never been taken seriously by the successive dispensations,” he said.
The residents said that though the authorities store a substantial quantity of food grains for six months in Jumgund, during the time of road blockade people suffer from the lack of other eatables including green vegetables and fruits.
Meanwhile, Tehsildar Trehgam Nazir Ahmad Shah said that the work was in full swing to clear the Jumgund-Zurhama road and traffic would be restored on it in a couple of days.
“We almost cleared the road a week ago but due to fresh snowfall in the area, the snow clearance operation was halted,” he said.