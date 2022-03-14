Jumgund out of bounds for 2 months, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Jumgund, a remote village close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to restore traffic on Jumgund-Zurhama road, putting them to a lot of inconveniences.

The residents said that after the snowfall in January the traffic on Jumgund-Zurhama road was suspended but after the passage of over two months, the road was yet to be cleared for traffic.