Justice delayed: Promoted in 2019, in-charge lecturers from Kashmir await posting

The School Education Department (SED) has delayed the posting of lecturers since 2019 leaving them in a state of despair.

The postings have been delayed as the department has raised queries over the validity of degrees obtained by these in-charge lecturers through distance mode.

However, the lecturers have opposed the government move saying that the degrees were obtained through recognised universities in line with the government Order No 252 of Higher Education and 940 of Education in J&K.

A group of aggrieved in-charge lecturers said that they were promoted to the lecturer post in July 2019 but their posting orders were yet to be issued by the department.