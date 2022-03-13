Justice delayed: Promoted in 2019, in-charge lecturers from Kashmir await posting

The School Education Department (SED) has delayed the posting of lecturers since 2019 leaving them in a state of despair.
The postings have been delayed as the department has raised queries over the validity of degrees obtained by these in-charge lecturers through distance mode.
However, the lecturers have opposed the government move saying that the degrees were obtained through recognised universities in line with the government Order No 252 of Higher Education and 940 of Education in J&K.
A group of aggrieved in-charge lecturers said that they were promoted to the lecturer post in July 2019 but their posting orders were yet to be issued by the department.
“The Department of School Education issued elevation lists as lecturers in different subjects in July 2019 and the promotees were directed to report to respective directorates with relevant documents,” an aggrieved lecturer said.
He said the in-charge lecturers from Kashmir division who have genuine distance mode degrees completed in light of government Order No 252 of Higher Education and 940 of Education, sought proper permission from DDOs in light of circulars issued by the then Director in 2000 and 2012 as well.
“The circulars issued in this regard in 2000 and 2012 are still in vogue and no official of the department has rescinded or quashed these circulars so far,” the lecturer said.
The lecturers said the promoted in-charge lecturers in different disciplines in July 2019 obtained their PG degrees through UGC, Distance Education Council or Distance Education Bureau recognised universities.
“We are subjected to mental torture for none of our fault,” the lecturer said.
They said their PG degrees were verified by the DSEK in light of the government Order No 940 of Education dated November 17, 2017 and 252 of the Higher Education.
“Our names were recommended for placement as lecturers vide letters No 1 DSEK/PGMT-PF/05 and other official communication as well,” the lecturer said. While the posting of lecturers in the Kashmir division is pending, the Director School Education Jammu has issued posting and adjustment orders of all those Masters who have done their PG degree in distance and sought permission from DDOs and CEOs.
The lecturers said that the School Education Department elevated the distance PG degree holders in Biotechnology in 2012, Psychology in 2014-2015 and Zoology in 2018 as well.
“All of them are working as lecturers on the basis of distance mode degrees,” the lecturers said. They said the posting of the lecturers was delayed in the Kashmir division for unknown reasons.
“This is a clear violation of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India and denial of justice on the basis of equality,” the lecturers said.
When contacted, advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Batnagar said the matter will be looked into. "I will discuss the issue with the department," he told Greater Kashmir.