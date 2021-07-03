Justice Magray lays foundation stone for Pahalgam court

Anantnag: Justice Ali Muhammad Magray, Judge High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Chairman Infrastructure Committee in Subordinate Courts of J&K and LadakhSaturday laid the foundation stone for Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Court at Pahalgam here.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag, Naseer Ahmad Dar and other senior Judicial Officers also graced the foundation laying ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magray said that better infrastructure with requisite facilities is essential for a proper justice delivery system.