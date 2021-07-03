Justice Magray lays foundation stone for Pahalgam court

Anantnag: Justice Ali Muhammad Magray, Judge High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Chairman Infrastructure Committee in Subordinate Courts of J&K and LadakhSaturday laid the foundation stone for Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Court at Pahalgam here.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag, Naseer Ahmad Dar and other senior Judicial Officers also graced the foundation laying ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magray said that better infrastructure with requisite facilities is essential for a proper justice delivery system.
He reiterated that the courts will be equipped with optimum facilities in due course of time which will improve the quality and pace of the adjudication process.
Justice Magray also directed the executing agency to complete the project in a time bound manner.
PD&SJ and other Judicial Officers thanked the Chairman Infrastructure Committee for his timely efforts to develop infrastructure of the courts in the district.