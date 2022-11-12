Justice Magrey inaugurates 2 day consultation on POCSO Act, 2012

Jammu: A two day consultation on the implementation of POCSO Act 2012 was inaugurated at Police Auditorium, Gulshan Ground Jammu today by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who was Chief Guest on the occasion.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Members, JJ Committee were the Guests of Honour.

The consultation was organised by Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, UTs of J&K and Ladakh and supported by UNICEF.

Speaking on the occasion Justice Magrey delved into the journey of the juvenile justice system and also POCSO Act, 2012, in the Country especially the UTs of J&K and Ladakh and said the system in J&K and Ladakh is gaining pace and have arrived at satisfying results in implementing POCSO Act in letter and spirit.

He said that due to efforts of JJC of Supreme court of India and JJC of J&K and Ladakh, the UTs of J&K and Ladakh are not lagging with the rest of the country, but a lot is required to be done by creating a robust mechanism.