Justice Magrey inaugurates 2 day consultation on POCSO Act, 2012

Jammu: A two day consultation on the implementation of POCSO Act 2012 was inaugurated at Police Auditorium, Gulshan Ground Jammu today by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who was Chief Guest on the occasion.
Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Members, JJ Committee were the Guests of Honour.
The consultation was organised by Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, UTs of J&K and Ladakh and supported by UNICEF.
Speaking on the occasion Justice Magrey delved into the journey of the juvenile justice system and also POCSO Act, 2012, in the Country especially the UTs of J&K and Ladakh and said the system in J&K and Ladakh is gaining pace and have arrived at satisfying results in implementing POCSO Act in letter and spirit.
He said that due to efforts of JJC of Supreme court of India and JJC of J&K and Ladakh, the UTs of J&K and Ladakh are not lagging with the rest of the country, but a lot is required to be done by creating a robust mechanism.
Justice Tashi Rabstan urged the Government to organise more such consultations not only at State Level but at the District and Block levels also to make the people aware about the provisions of the legislation.
He said that the aim of this conference is to review the working of various institutions involved in carrying out the provisions of the Act.
Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda also emphasized the need for holding awareness camps to make not only the children but the parents also to sensitize them about the behavior and attitude of the people who are likely to commit offences against the children.
She further said that the conference is a welcome opportunity where all the stakeholders can deliberate upon the provisions of the POCSO Act.
Chief of Child Protection UNICEF India, Soledad Herrero commended the High court of J&K and Ladakh for playing a proactive role in implementing not only the Juvenile Justice Act but also POCSO Act. She said that there is a need for greater deliberations over the issues of victims of child abuse.