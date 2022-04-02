Justice Magrey inaugurates legal literacy club at Foundation World School

Budgam: Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today inaugurated legal literacy club (LLC) at the Foundation World School, Mamath, Budgam.
The LLC was established by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam under the aegis of J&K Legal Service Authority.
Among others Chairman DLSA, Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malik Shabir Ahmad, ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak, Malik Shanir, Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, Secretary DLSA, Fozia Paul, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, former CEO Budgam, Syed Amin, Principal School, Manjuman Aslam, were present on the occasion.
Justice Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman of J&K LSA and Member NALSA in his presidential address, said that the objective of establishing LLC in educational institutes is to educate and empower students about their legal rights and their role towards educating others about their rights and duties.
Appreciating the role of District Legal Services Authority in Budgam through free and competent legal aid services, he said it is a sixth of kind LLC inaugurated at Budgam.
He said LSA shall be conducting interactive sessions and involve legal experts, resources persons to provide legal knowledge and mass awareness to students to shape the future of youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Principal, District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Ashraf Malik expressed his gratitude to Justice Magrey for his unflinching support in dissemination of legal knowledge among the common masses.
He said the intent of inaugurating the LLC is to ensure everyone is aware of his legal rights and protections.
Later, Justice Magrey felicitated various students for their exemplary performance in academics and co- curricular activities.
While representing vote of thanks, Secretary DLSA, Budgam Fozia Paul deliberated on the importance of establishing the LLC for the dissemination of legal knowledge among the students.