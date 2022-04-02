Justice Magrey inaugurates legal literacy club at Foundation World School

Budgam: Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today inaugurated legal literacy club (LLC) at the Foundation World School, Mamath, Budgam.

The LLC was established by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam under the aegis of J&K Legal Service Authority.

Among others Chairman DLSA, Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malik Shabir Ahmad, ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak, Malik Shanir, Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, Secretary DLSA, Fozia Paul, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, former CEO Budgam, Syed Amin, Principal School, Manjuman Aslam, were present on the occasion.