Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi visits various courts in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge of District Ganderbal visited various courts of the district yesterday.

According to a press release, she was welcomed and accorded guard of honour in District Court Ganderbal.

The Administrative Judge took stock of the difficulties being faced by litigants, lawyers, staff as well as the judicial officers. Principal District and Sessions Judge Ritesh Kumar Dubey briefed about the ongoing construction projects in District Ganderbal for developing infrastructure.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi passed instructions on the spot to Deputy Commissioner and Executive Engineer Public Works Department of District Ganderbal to expedite the process of construction of court building for the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal and also the new court complex.