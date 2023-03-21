Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi visits various courts in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge of District Ganderbal visited various courts of the district yesterday.
According to a press release, she was welcomed and accorded guard of honour in District Court Ganderbal.
The Administrative Judge took stock of the difficulties being faced by litigants, lawyers, staff as well as the judicial officers. Principal District and Sessions Judge Ritesh Kumar Dubey briefed about the ongoing construction projects in District Ganderbal for developing infrastructure.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi passed instructions on the spot to Deputy Commissioner and Executive Engineer Public Works Department of District Ganderbal to expedite the process of construction of court building for the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal and also the new court complex.
The Administrative Judge also interacted with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal and all the Judicial Officers of District Ganderbal and lawyers. Various instructions were passed by her for not only developing the infrastructure but also disposal of the cases pending before the courts.
Specific instructions were given on the spot to develop digital library facility for lawyers and also for building lawyers chambers in the existing court complex of District Court Ganderbal.
On this occasion, Chairman Municipal Council Ganderbal Altaf Ahmad assured the Administrative Judge that Lawyers Chambers including court canteen, litigants shed, and washrooms will be constructed in the court complex Ganderbal.
The Administrative Judge on spot approved the proposal of the Chairman Municipal Council and instructed him to complete the work at the earliest.
The lawyers appreciated the Judicial Officers in their dispensation of justice and conveyed their gratitude to High Court for posting a capable and dedicated judicial team in District Ganderbal.
The Administrative Judge recorded satisfaction for the performance of the Judicial Officers Ganderbal and urged the Judicial Officers to work more to maintain the faith, confidence and trust of the people in the administration of Justice.
While inspecting the various courts, the Administrative Judge emphasised the improvising existing infrastructure for the larger interest of legal fraternity and the litigants.
The Administrative Judge also visited Munsiff Court Kangan and inspected and passed on the spot directions for developing infrastructure as well as for disposal of the cases pending in the court. The Bar as well as the Judicial Officers appreciated her for taking pains in augmenting strength to the institution of judiciary particularly to District Judiciary Ganderbal.