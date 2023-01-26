Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul unfurls national flag at HC Wing, Srinagar

Srinagar: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar Wing, today with full patriotic zeal and fervor.

The event commenced with unfurled of the National Flag by Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who took salute at the March Past followed by playing of National Anthem and patriotic tunes by the Band.

The event was also graced by the Justice Mohan Lal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Registrar Inspection, Registrar Judicial Srinagar Wing, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial/Incharge Protocol Srinagar Wing, other Judicial Officers, Senior Additional Advocate Generals, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals, Government Advocates besides officers and officials of Srinagar Wing of High Court also attended the event.