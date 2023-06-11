Justice Wasim reviews functioning of District Court Complex Kupwara

Later, Justice Wasim called a meeting with the heads of District Administration and stressed upon them to provide all required infrastructure like electricity, seating arrangements for the litigants, water facility, installation of CCTV cameras, solar system, renovation of court buildings etc at District Judiciary so that the judicial officers do not face any difficulty in dispensing justice.

A separate meeting was also held with judicial officers of district Kupwara and instructions were conveyed to them to mitigate the problems of poor litigants by providing speedy justice to them.

Afterwards the Administrative Judge visited Handwara Court complex and issues pertaining to court building, lawyers chambers, litigants shed and residential quarters of the judicial officers were taken up with the Administration.