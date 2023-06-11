Justice Wasim reviews functioning of District Court Complex Kupwara

Kupwara: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh visited the District Court Complex Kupwara and reviewed the ongoing construction work.
On his arrival, the Administrative Judge district Kupwara was warmly welcomed by Principal District & Session Judge Kupwara, Shazia Tabasum; Additional Session Judge Kupwara, Khem Raj Sharma; Additional Session Judge Handwara, Umi Kulsoom; CJM Handwara, Vishesh Pharihar; Sub Judge Kupwara (Secretary DLSA), Manzoor Ahmad Khan; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; Munsiff Kupwara, Munsiff Sogam, Munsiff Tangdar, Munsiff Handwara, besides, President Bar Association Shafiq Ahmad Shah, members of Bar Association Kupwara and other officers of administration.
On the occasion, guard of honour was presented to the chief guest by the district police Kupwara. Justice Wasim also planted a tree within the Court premises.
Later, Justice Wasim called a meeting with the heads of District Administration and stressed upon them to provide all required infrastructure like electricity, seating arrangements for the litigants, water facility, installation of CCTV cameras, solar system, renovation of court buildings etc at District Judiciary so that the judicial officers do not face any difficulty in dispensing justice.
A separate meeting was also held with judicial officers of district Kupwara and instructions were conveyed to them to mitigate the problems of poor litigants by providing speedy justice to them.
Afterwards the Administrative Judge visited Handwara Court complex and issues pertaining to court building, lawyers chambers, litigants shed and residential quarters of the judicial officers were taken up with the Administration.