Kaigam Awantipora without potable water, say residents

Awantipora: The Kaigam village in Pulwama’s Awantipora lacks potable water forcing people to drink contaminated water from canals, residents said.

The water collected from canals is used for drinking and cooking and household purposes. There are risks of water borne diseases, locals said.

Nazir Ahmad Sarpanch of the area said that the area has been without potable water for the last two decades. Earlier the area would get water from a water scheme meant for another village but over the years, with rise in population, the water consumption has increased and the piped water does not reach the village.