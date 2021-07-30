Kangan man rescues drowning people

Ganderbal: Everytime someone drowns in a canal or a river, the first thing locals do is call Bashir Ahmad Mir, a local youth of Kangan in Ganderbal district, who has saved scores of lives and fished out dozens of bodies.

Mir does not think twice before jumping into the gushing waters which are sometimes as deep as 50 feet.

His diving skills and success rate has earned him a great respect and name.

Mir, who belongs to a well off family in Kangan, besides being adventurous and a sports lover is known for his extraordinary swimming skills which he uses to save human lives.

His swimming skills in gushing water of nallah Sindh and lakes of Ladakh region have earned him a name among the people, particularly in Ganderbal district.

Mir has never been to any swimming school but living near nallah Sindh came to his advantage to learn swimming.

Being an extraordinary swimmer, Mir used his skills in social service.

One remarkable aspect of Mir’s heroism is his ability to operate without any equipment for going deep into the water.

He works without gloves, oxygen, and goggles, which are must for a diver’s safety.

Mir, who is in his mid-30s, remembers when he made a beginning as a rescuer in 2001.

He recalls several instances when he put his own life in danger to save someone else’s.

Mir claims to have recovered more than 50 bodies from under the water in the last 10 years or so and rescued dozens of people from water safely.