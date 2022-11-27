KANGIR UNDER FIRE | Firepot artisans bear the brunt as profits plunge, material costs surge

Bandipora: Kaloosa village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district has a legacy of making famous firepots, ‘Kangir’ but the artisans decry indifferent attitude of the authorities in helping the craft of Kangir making alive as the cost of raw material swells.

The families involved in making Kangir are now calling upon the government to come to their rescue.

Furthermore, as the trade is not streamlined, many artisans remain neck deep in credit for purchasing raw material and repaying it by selling the product at low prices to the dealers, who sell them in markets at high prices while the artisan earns very little.

Bashir Ahmad Ganie, a 50-year-old master Kangir artisan from the village narrates his plight saying, "I have been associated with the craft for over 35 years of my life and this is the only skill I and our families have. My four children are also associated with the Kangir weaving.”