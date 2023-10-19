KARNAH BLAZE | Minor specially-abled girl charred to death

Kupwara: A 12-year-old specially-abled girl was charred to death in a devastating fire incident that broke out from a residential house in the Bahadurkote area of Karnah border town on Wednesday night.

An official said that the victim was unable to escape during the blaze due to her physical limitations.

“The fire quickly engulfed the house, making it difficult for the girl to exit safely as she was bed-ridden in the upper storey of the house which fire caught the first," he said.

Following the incident, locals, officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, and the Police launched a rescue operation which averted further damage to the nearby houses.