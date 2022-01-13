Karnah-Kupwara road reopens for one-way traffic

Karnah, Jan: The Karnah-Kupwara road Thursday reopened for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall at Sadhna Top, officials said.
They said that the vehicles were allowed to ply from Karnah towards Kupwara on the only link connecting Karnah with the district headquarters.
Officials said that 135 vehicles were allowed to move towards Kupwara and drivers were cautioned about overloading.
They said that drivers had been advised to use anti-skid chains to avoid any untoward incident and subject to fair weather, traffic would be allowed from Chowkibal towards Karnah on Friday. KNS