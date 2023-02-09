Karnah residents stage protest to seek construction of tunnel at Sadhna Top

Kupwara: The residents of Karnah Thursday staged a protest against authorities for failing to construct a tunnel at Sadhna Top over the years, causing immense hardships to the people.
The residents said that every year they are subjected to hardships due to blockade of road after heavy snowfall in the area.
The residents said that for the last three decades they have been demanding construction of a tunnel at Sadhna Top to make their area accessible for all seasons, but authorities were making false promises with them.
“Our three dead bodies have been lying in the mortuary of District Hospital Handwara for the last three days but due to blockade of road, we are unable to shift them to Karnah,” a local youth Wasim told Greater Kashmir.
“After the Central Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in 2021 announced that the tunnel would be constructed for Karnah, our joy knew no bounds. But since then two years have passed and no concrete development can be seen on ground. Even DPR for the project has not been framed yet,” he added.
The residents are sitting on a three day protest to press for their demand.