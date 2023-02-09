Karnah residents stage protest to seek construction of tunnel at Sadhna Top

Kupwara: The residents of Karnah Thursday staged a protest against authorities for failing to construct a tunnel at Sadhna Top over the years, causing immense hardships to the people.

The residents said that every year they are subjected to hardships due to blockade of road after heavy snowfall in the area.

The residents said that for the last three decades they have been demanding construction of a tunnel at Sadhna Top to make their area accessible for all seasons, but authorities were making false promises with them.