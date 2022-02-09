Karnataka Hijab row: Protest held in Rajouri

Rajouri: Amid ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, religious preachersfrom Rajouri Wednesday expressed resentment while youth staged a protest at Thanamandi demanding a check on acts of hurting religious sentiments.
A meeting of religious preachers from across the district was held at Markazi Jamia Masjid in Rajouri.
The religious preachers said that the Hijab row in Karnataka was an assault on the religious rights and secular fabric of India which was badly affecting the national integrity.
“The government should intervene in the matter at the earliest to protect religious rights of the people and action s hould be taken against the anti-social elements,” they said.
The religious preachers called for immediate intervention of the government in this matter.
Meanwhile, youth from Thanamandi also staged a protest demonstration against the Hijab row and called for immediate government’s intervention and action against the anti-social elements.