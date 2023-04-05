Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani shoot final leg of their movie ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ in Sonamarg

Sonamarg: Bollywood is again turning its eyes, and cameras too, towards its once-favorite destination Kashmir as with the increase in the footfall of tourists, film crews are returning to the Valley to capture the picturesque, shooting-friendly locales and rekindle the old romance with the place.

This year many famous Bollywood directors and actors have visited Kashmir for shooting their upcoming movies. In early March this year, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt arrived in Kashmir for the shoot of a romantic song from Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shooting was held in Pahalgam Hill Station. Later veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also visited Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming Tamil movie 'Leo'.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reached the famous tourist destination Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district to shoot the final leg of their upcoming ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’.