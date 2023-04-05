Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani shoot final leg of their movie ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ in Sonamarg

Sonamarg: Bollywood is again turning its eyes, and cameras too, towards its once-favorite destination Kashmir as with the increase in the footfall of tourists, film crews are returning to the Valley to capture the picturesque, shooting-friendly locales and rekindle the old romance with the place.
This year many famous Bollywood directors and actors have visited Kashmir for shooting their upcoming movies. In early March this year, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt arrived in Kashmir for the shoot of a romantic song from Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The shooting was held in Pahalgam Hill Station. Later veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also visited Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming Tamil movie 'Leo'.
On Wednesday, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reached the famous tourist destination Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district to shoot the final leg of their upcoming ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’.
Source told Greater Kashmir that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shot for their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, in Sonamarg amid minus temperatures.
The actors too have kept their fans updated with the location's temperatures and picturesque views from the Valley on their social media handles.
Sources said that the crew is currently in Kashmir to shoot a romantic number in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir and on Wednesday some portion of the song was shot in Sonamarg near the famous Thajiwas Glacier. The shooting of the film is in its final stages.
Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic-drama Hindi movie. Along with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to release on June 29.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were last seen sharing screen space in the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.