Kashmir Agriculture Directorate authorised as Regional Council for PGS India programme

Srinagar: Directorate of Agriculture, Kashmir has been authorized as the Regional Council for PGS India Programme which will help the farmers to certify their organic produce and ensure their marketing parameters outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about the authorization, Financial commissioner (ACS) Agriculture production Department JKUT said Regional council for PGS is a welcome development and its interventions is going to pave way for Organic Certification of Agricultural Produce of the farmers and will be the key to implement projects related to organic certification in the holistic development of agriculture in JKUT.