Kashmir Angel Network rolls out mega startup programme

Srinagar: Kashmir Angel Network kickstarted a series of discussions under the title “KANversations! Unlocking opportunities” at its corporate office in Srinagar, today.

KANversations! Unlocking opportunities is an initiative to bring together different stakeholders from start-up ecosystem to discuss challenges as well as the opportunities in the market.

The focus of first KANversation was to discuss the legal framework for the startups including the compliances, regulations and governance. During the discussion various chartered accountants, corporate lawyers, academics, journalists and startups put across viewpoints to create a vibrant startup eco-system.

Shabir Handoo, Chairman KAN, while talking about the initiative said,“Kashmir Angels Network (KAN) is a first-of-its-kind initiative from our region and is passionately driven by professionals working across the globe in various leadership roles. It is a network of investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe committed to working with startups and existing businesses.”