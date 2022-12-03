Kashmir Angel Network rolls out mega startup programme

Srinagar: Kashmir Angel Network kickstarted a series of discussions under the title “KANversations! Unlocking opportunities” at its corporate office in Srinagar, today.
KANversations! Unlocking opportunities is an initiative to bring together different stakeholders from start-up ecosystem to discuss challenges as well as the opportunities in the market.
The focus of first KANversation was to discuss the legal framework for the startups including the compliances, regulations and governance. During the discussion various chartered accountants, corporate lawyers, academics, journalists and startups put across viewpoints to create a vibrant startup eco-system.
Shabir Handoo, Chairman KAN, while talking about the initiative said,“Kashmir Angels Network (KAN) is a first-of-its-kind initiative from our region and is passionately driven by professionals working across the globe in various leadership roles. It is a network of investors, mentors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe committed to working with startups and existing businesses.”
KAN works intensely with startups with its focus on providing investment support to them.
“To succeed, we provide support in range of areas, including, Regulatory Compliances, Registrations Support and Advisory, Valuation Services, Financial and Legal Structuring, Mentoring support as well as Technology Development”, Shabir Handoo added.
In his remarks, a globally known educationist Dr Farooq Wasil mentioned, that KANversations has today opened the doors for dialogue and shall pave the way for strengthening the enterprises and building the network for creating the required change in the start-up ecosystem.