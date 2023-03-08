Kashmir Angels celebrates success of women entrepreneurs

Srinagar: The Kashmir Angel Network hosted a special event under the banner of KanHERsations, at its corporate headquarters in Srinagar. KAN held a celebration honoring women on the occasion of International Women's Day which was attended by the young businesswomen who came together at the event to discuss the distinct obstacles they encounter in establishing their companies and share the experiences that inspired them to start their own companies.

The event was attended by various women entrepreneurs including the founders of EcoKash, Mountain Soaps, Pride by Mariya, Sweet Frosting Box, Elite Trainings and placement, and many others.