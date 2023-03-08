Kashmir Angels celebrates success of women entrepreneurs

Srinagar: The Kashmir Angel Network hosted a special event under the banner of KanHERsations, at its corporate headquarters in Srinagar. KAN held a celebration honoring women on the occasion of International Women's Day which was attended by the young businesswomen who came together at the event to discuss the distinct obstacles they encounter in establishing their companies and share the experiences that inspired them to start their own companies.
The event was attended by various women entrepreneurs including the founders of EcoKash, Mountain Soaps, Pride by Mariya, Sweet Frosting Box, Elite Trainings and placement, and many others.
International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 and is an important day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women, and to advocate for gender equality. Celebrating International Women's Day is a great way to raise awareness of these issues and to promote women's entrepreneurship in Kashmir and beyond. It's also a chance to highlight the successes of women entrepreneurs and to inspire future generations of women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
It's especially important to recognize and support women in entrepreneurship and business. Women entrepreneurs face unique challenges and barriers, such as access to funding and networks, and it's important to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.