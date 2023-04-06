Kashmir-based printer receives national award for excellence in printing

Srinagar: Exxon Offset Printings Srinagar received a national award for excellence in printing (NAEP 2023) at a function held in Mumbai on 29 March. The award was presented on the 5th edition of national awards in printing being hosted by All india federation of master printers of association (AIFMP).

The function was a part of the exhibition of the printing industry held at Goregaon Mumbai in which 500 national and international exhibitors took part in showing the latest technology of printing and packaging, by displaying the modern machines and equipment related to the printing industry.

Mukhmoor Gowher promoter received the award. He has a vast working experience and has surpassed expectations to deliver superior results in the printing trade for 40 years thereby promoting the local printing industry at various forums and in many parts of the country.