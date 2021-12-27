Kashmir blog chargesheet will have strong evidence: Police

Srinagar: The chargesheet against the accused in the ‘Kashmir terror blog case’ will have “strong evidence” against the accused, Police said Monday.
“The accused running the blog ‘Kashmirfight’ include Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s former Secretary Sofi Muhammad Akbar and his son Tabish Akbar Rehmani, who are presently in judicial custody. The chargesheet against them is nearing completion and contains strong evidence against the accused,” Police said.
A Police official said, “The blog used to act as eyes and ears of the terrorists as it would identify targets for the terrorists. The lists uploaded by the blog had contained names of journalists, police officers, and prominent citizens.”
Police had lodged an FIR against the blog when senior journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari was killed on June 14, 2018.
In July this year, Police arrested five persons identified as Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Akbar Rehmani from Sanat Nagar, Sofi Akbar from Rajbagh in Srinagar, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora Hazratbal, and Javed Khalid from Poonch for allegedly running the blog which allegedly ran smear campaigns and prepared a hit list of prominent persons in Kashmir.
On September 11, a special NIA court in Srinagar granted bail to Yasrab Rehmani and Khalid.