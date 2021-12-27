Kashmir blog chargesheet will have strong evidence: Police

Srinagar: The chargesheet against the accused in the ‘Kashmir terror blog case’ will have “strong evidence” against the accused, Police said Monday.

“The accused running the blog ‘Kashmirfight’ include Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s former Secretary Sofi Muhammad Akbar and his son Tabish Akbar Rehmani, who are presently in judicial custody. The chargesheet against them is nearing completion and contains strong evidence against the accused,” Police said.