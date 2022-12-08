Kashmir braces for rains, snowfall

Srinagar: Bracing for rains and snowfall from Friday evening, Kashmir witnessed slight improvement in sub-zero temperatures though cold and hazy weather conditions continued to prevail on Thursday.

“The weather will remain cloudy on December 9 and 10 with intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and plains of Kashmir,” Meteorological Department officials said here. “Light snow (1-2 inches) likely (50 percent chance) in plains of Kashmir during December 9 night to December 10 forenoon whereas higher reaches may receive 9-10 inches of snow,” they predicted.

MeT officials said that there was no forecast of any major snowfall during this spell. They also issued an advisory stating, “There may be temporary disruption in surface transportation over Sinthan Top, Mughal Road, Razdan pass, Bandipora-Gurez and Zojila on Srinagar-Ladakh highway during December 9 and 10.”