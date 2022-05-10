Kashmir has huge unexplored StartUp potential in agri, dairy sectors: Dr Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that Kashmir has huge StartUp potential in Agriculture and Dairy sectors which is largely unexplored.

Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO and Minister of State Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances, said, “Though Covid caught us unaware, it made us realise our intrinsic potential and capacities.”