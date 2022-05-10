Kashmir has huge unexplored StartUp potential in agri, dairy sectors: Dr Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that Kashmir has huge StartUp potential in Agriculture and Dairy sectors which is largely unexplored.
Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO and Minister of State Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances, said, “Though Covid caught us unaware, it made us realise our intrinsic potential and capacities.”
He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day International Conference on Coronaviruses organised by the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) at its Shalimar Campus.
Dr Singh said diseases evolve with time and the whole of the medical fraternity was unprepared for a challenge of the magnitude as posed by Covid. He appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders for rising up to the challenge despite the limitations they faced.
Commenting on India’s successful vaccination drive, the minister said that India had fared a lot better than many of the European countries and it was possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dr Singh congratulated the authorities at SKUAST for holding this first-of-a-kind conference immediately after the end of the pandemic. He said all the people are connected to this theme and all are stakeholders in some way or the other.