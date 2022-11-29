Kashmir, Ladakh reel under cold wave, Srinagar records minus 2.2°C

Srinagar: As temperature continues to drop across Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar recorded season's coldest night and Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for over a week.
“The temperatures across Kashmir plunged below the freezing point, Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night,” MeT officials said here. “This was the lowest so far this season.”
They said that amidst mist on Tuesday morning, Srinagar surpassed previous lowest of minus 2.1°C recorded only on Sunday and today’s minimum temperature was lower by 0.4°C than the previous night.
Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 1.0°C as on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, they said.
Tourist resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag they said recorded minus 4.2°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal.
Kokernag, they said recorded a low of 0.1°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the place.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, they said.
In Kupwara town, officials said, the mercury settled at minus 2.4°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, they said.
Jammu recorded a low of 9.8°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said. Banihal recorded a low of 2.4°C (0.5°C above normal), Batote 5.1°C (1.0°C above normal), Katra 9.4°C (0.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.8°C (1.5°C above normal).
In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 8.6°C, Kargil minus 11.0°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 12.1°C, the officials said.