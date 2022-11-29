Kashmir, Ladakh reel under cold wave, Srinagar records minus 2.2°C

Srinagar: As temperature continues to drop across Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar recorded season's coldest night and Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for over a week.

“The temperatures across Kashmir plunged below the freezing point, Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night,” MeT officials said here. “This was the lowest so far this season.”

They said that amidst mist on Tuesday morning, Srinagar surpassed previous lowest of minus 2.1°C recorded only on Sunday and today’s minimum temperature was lower by 0.4°C than the previous night.