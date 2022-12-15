Kashmir, Ladakh shiver in sub-zero temperatures

“The summer capital, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the lowest temperature recorded this season on December 5 and 14, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal,” the MeT officials.

They said that in the cold desert Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 10.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against minus 4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against minus 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The MeT officials said that Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius against minus 5.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.8 degrees Celsius below normal.