Kashmir Law College organizes felicitation ceremony

According to a press note, achievements of the college were highlighted by Sabeel Kawoosa, faculty member KLC. Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, principal KLC said the assistance and full support by the Kashmir university will be very vital for the growth of the institute.

“Kashmir Law College Srinagar right from the beginning has dedicated itself to maintain high standards of excellence in teaching and practical training. Apart from formal teaching-learning exercises, the College makes it a point to impart students training in operational aspects of law in order to ensure that students get the best possible exposure,” Hussain said.

Prof Talat congratulated the college for their work. He said that if the colleges maintain high standards of excellence, great things can be achieved. VC assured private intuitions of full support of the university.