Kashmir Media Coalition formed

Demanding the restoration of the status quo of the Kashmir Press Club as of January 13, 2022, the meeting resolved to seek an explanation from the registering authority about the grounds on which the club’s re-registration was put “in abeyance” and the club was shut down arbitrarily.

The journalist bodies resolved to explore all avenues for restoration of the Kashmir Press Club at the earliest.

It also gave a week to the last elected 11-member body to brief the journalist bodies about the developments about the restoration of the Kashmir Press Club.