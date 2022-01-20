Kashmir Media Coalition formed

Srinagar: The 10 journalist organisations registered with the Kashmir Press Club Thursday came together under the umbrella of the Kashmir Media Coalition (KMC).
A statement of the KMC issued here said that the 10 journalist bodies include Anjuman Urdu Sahafat, Jammu and Kashmir Editors Association, Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association, Jammu and Kashmir Press Association, Journalist Federation Kashmir, Kashmir Journalist Association, Kashmir Press Photographers Association, Kashmir Union of Working Journalists, Kashmir Video Journalists Association, and Kashmir Working Journalists Association.
It said that the 10 journalist bodies condemned the “attempted forcible takeover by a tiny group of journalists and subsequent shutting down of the Kashmir Press Club by the J&K administration”.
The statement said that during a meeting of KMC, the journalists expressed gratitude to the various prominent journalist bodies including Editors Guild of India, Press Council of India, Indian Union of Journalists, Foreign Correspondents Club, Chennai Press Club, Kolkata Press Club, Press Club of India, Mumbai Press Club and Delhi Union of Journalists; and international media watchdogs including Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) – for their support and solidarity.
Demanding the restoration of the status quo of the Kashmir Press Club as of January 13, 2022, the meeting resolved to seek an explanation from the registering authority about the grounds on which the club’s re-registration was put “in abeyance” and the club was shut down arbitrarily.
The journalist bodies resolved to explore all avenues for restoration of the Kashmir Press Club at the earliest.
It also gave a week to the last elected 11-member body to brief the journalist bodies about the developments about the restoration of the Kashmir Press Club.
The collective has resolved to meet again on January 27, 2022, to chalk out the future course of action.
Besides the 10 journalist bodies, senior journalists Altaf Hussain, Nazir Masoodi, and Mufti Islah also attended the meeting.