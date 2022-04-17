Kashmir must be resolved through political process : CPI (M)

Srinagar: Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue, CPI(M) has demanded that it must be resolved through political process.

According to a press release a resolution to this effect was adopted in recently held 23rd CPI (M) Congress at Kannur in Kerala

“The basic fact should not be ignored that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is essentially a political issue and must be resolved through political process. Without initiating a credible dialogue process there can be no significant progress towards restoration of peace,”the resolution added.