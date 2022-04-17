Kashmir must be resolved through political process : CPI (M)

Srinagar: Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue, CPI(M) has demanded that it must be resolved through political process.
According to a press release a resolution to this effect was adopted in recently held 23rd CPI (M) Congress at Kannur in Kerala
“The basic fact should not be ignored that the problem of Jammu and Kashmir is essentially a political issue and must be resolved through political process. Without initiating a credible dialogue process there can be no significant progress towards restoration of peace,”the resolution added.
CPI (M) appealed to all the secular democratic forces of the country to raise “their voice in defense of the legitimate constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as this intractable problem has a vital bearing on the federal, democratic and secular nature of the country.”
It added that arbitrarily dismantling the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in seriously damaging the relationship between the people of the erstwhile state and the Union. It has also created a large political void, further deepening the uncertainties in the region.
“Despite the fact that these orders and the J & K reorganisation Act is being challenged before the hon'ble apex court, the central government has, inter alia, taken some irreversible actions like constituting a delimitation commission, amending the Jammu and Kashmir development Act and the closing down of institutions such as the J & K state women's commission, State accountability commission, State consumer protection commission and the human rights commission. The conduct of the delimitation commission is being widely perceived as carrying out the agenda of the ruling party. By ignoring the most cardinal principle of adult franchise, ie. One person, One vote, the delimitation commission is setting a dangerous precedent,”the resolution said.
The unfortunate delay in hearing the petitions regarding the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Supreme Court is creating widespread anxiety among the people, it added.