Kashmir Rail project | Portion of Khari-Sumber tunnel completed after breakthrough

Banihal: A portion of main tunnel of Kashmir Rail project in 110-kms long Banihal- Katra railway track has been completed and connected at breakthrough ceremony on Saturday.
The achievement was made in the presence of officers and engineers of IRCON International, railway authorities and the construction company AFCON.
The 1800-metres long railway tunnel between Kundan and Aarpinchala is a part of the longest (about 13-kms) railway tunnel of Indian railway under construction in Khari-Sumber sector in Ramban district.
An official of IRCON International, while talking to Greater Kashmir, said that the breakthrough of the main tunnel number T-49B between Kundan Adit and Aarpinchala in Khari tehsil was done successfully today in a breakthrough ceremony. He said, “This breakthrough is part of tunnel T-49B of USBRL project between Khari and Sumber in Ramban district. It will be the longest tunnel of Indian railway after its completion the next year.”
He said, “This part of the tunnel falls in the geological zone of Ramsoo formation which is prone to land-erosion. The tunnelling was done with utmost care in this stretch. This formation has a Rock Mass Rating value between 15-25. This tunnel is being constructed with the new Austrian tunneling method NATM.
“In this railway tunnel, 344M double track will be laid inside the tunnel as part of Aarpinchala yard,” he informed.