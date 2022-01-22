Kashmir Rail project | Portion of Khari-Sumber tunnel completed after breakthrough

The 1800-metres long railway tunnel between Kundan and Aarpinchala is a part of the longest (about 13-kms) railway tunnel of Indian railway under construction in Khari-Sumber sector in Ramban district.

An official of IRCON International, while talking to Greater Kashmir, said that the breakthrough of the main tunnel number T-49B between Kundan Adit and Aarpinchala in Khari tehsil was done successfully today in a breakthrough ceremony. He said, “This breakthrough is part of tunnel T-49B of USBRL project between Khari and Sumber in Ramban district. It will be the longest tunnel of Indian railway after its completion the next year.”