Kashmir situation deteriorating: Congress

Srinagar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K incharge Rajni Patil Friday said that the security situation in Kashmir was deteriorating and criticised the Centre for failing to ensure peaceful atmosphere and safety of members of the minority community.

A statement Congress issued here said that Patil was leading a Congress delegation along with Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hamid Karra and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir to the residences of the bereaved families of M L Bindroo and Supinder Kaur to express solidarity with them.

It said that Patil conveyed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the AICC President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The statement said that Patil expressed resentment and concern over the recent spurt of selective killings, especially of the minority community members in the heart of Srinagar city and elsewhere in Kashmir, leading to an atmosphere of fear amongst the people, especially the minorities across Kashmir.