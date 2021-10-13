Kashmir trade bodies, civil society condemn recent civilian killings

At the outset, participants of the meeting observed one minute of silence to remember those innocent civilians killed in the Valley and prayed for eternal peace to their souls besides paying homage to their families.

The representatives said that they are aggrieved over the loss of civilians and stated that they as a single family of Kashmir express solidarity with all the families that have lost their loved ones. They all remembered famous Makhan Lal Bindroo, Principal Satinder Kour and all others who were killed in the latest spree of attacks in Srinagar and other areas.

Besides, they said Kashmir has suffered economically in the past and business has incurred huge losses which has also led to unemployment especially since 2014 floods, and succeeding years. They demanded a conducive and peaceful atmosphere to carry the day to day trade activities.

Meanwhile, the representatives also flagged the issues confronting them and others ailing the industrial units in the division related to finance, banks, electricity, sanitation, roll back of GST in Pashmina, Comprehensive economic package, release of Covid relief fund, rehabilitation of house boaters, Gem portal, Soft loan, NPAs, roads, Parimpora Bus stand, curbing drug menace, besides many other issues pertaining to their respective business. Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the responsibility of civil society and business representatives in promotion and preservation of peace, harmony, brotherhood and respectable coexistence among different communities.