Kashmir trade bodies, civil society condemn recent civilian killings
Srinagar: The representatives of 28 trade associations of Kashmir and civil society members on Wednesday met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole and Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar at Conference Hall of Tourism Department, Tourist Reception Center, here.
The participants of trade bodies unanimously condemned the killings of innocent people in Kashmir and expressed grief over the loss of lives, said a statement.
At the outset, participants of the meeting observed one minute of silence to remember those innocent civilians killed in the Valley and prayed for eternal peace to their souls besides paying homage to their families.
The representatives said that they are aggrieved over the loss of civilians and stated that they as a single family of Kashmir express solidarity with all the families that have lost their loved ones. They all remembered famous Makhan Lal Bindroo, Principal Satinder Kour and all others who were killed in the latest spree of attacks in Srinagar and other areas.
Besides, they said Kashmir has suffered economically in the past and business has incurred huge losses which has also led to unemployment especially since 2014 floods, and succeeding years. They demanded a conducive and peaceful atmosphere to carry the day to day trade activities.
Meanwhile, the representatives also flagged the issues confronting them and others ailing the industrial units in the division related to finance, banks, electricity, sanitation, roll back of GST in Pashmina, Comprehensive economic package, release of Covid relief fund, rehabilitation of house boaters, Gem portal, Soft loan, NPAs, roads, Parimpora Bus stand, curbing drug menace, besides many other issues pertaining to their respective business. Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner highlighted the responsibility of civil society and business representatives in promotion and preservation of peace, harmony, brotherhood and respectable coexistence among different communities.
He also assured the business community that all their issues have been noted and will be taken to a higher level in the government and will be addressed in a time bound manner.
The IGP said that civil society has to come forward to condemn and criticize such killing of innocent people and stressed that we all have to work together to avert such incidents. He further said that J&K police will not allow peace to be disturbed.
Besides, he said the situation is normal and blamed the media for blowing things out of proportion which created fear psychosis among the people.