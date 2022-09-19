Kashmir University employees screened at health camp

The department of Clinical Biochemistry, University of Kashmir, on Monday organised the free diagnostic-cum-screening camp in collaboration with University Health Centre for the varsity employees.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan visited the camp, organized by the department as its annual feature, and expressed her satisfaction over the active involvement of the department’s students in the pro-employees endeavor.

Asserting that such programs should also be held outside the university for common people on a no-profit no-loss basis, Prof Nilofer said the initiative could vastly benefit the student community and the department to develop a strong societal connect.