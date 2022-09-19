Kashmir University employees screened at health camp

Srinagar: A free diagnostic-cum-screening camp was held by Kashmir University for its employees today.
The panel of tests in the free diagnostic camp included Blood Glucose (fasting), LFT panel, KFT panel, Lipid profile, CB and Serology (Hepatitis B & C).
About 110 participants pre-registered online for the camp, with 80 on spot registrations.
The department of Clinical Biochemistry, University of Kashmir, on Monday organised the free diagnostic-cum-screening camp in collaboration with University Health Centre for the varsity employees.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan visited the camp, organized by the department as its annual feature, and expressed her satisfaction over the active involvement of the department’s students in the pro-employees endeavor.
Asserting that such programs should also be held outside the university for common people on a no-profit no-loss basis, Prof Nilofer said the initiative could vastly benefit the student community and the department to develop a strong societal connect.