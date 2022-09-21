Kashmir University trains students, entrepreneurs in processing of fruits, vegetables

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) trained students and entrepreneurs in processing and preservation of fruits and vegetables.
The training was held by the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Kashmir. The two-day training programme was held in collaboration with KVK-Gurez (SKUAST-K) at Baktore and Tulail areas of Gurez Valley.
The programme was a part of an extramurally-funded project sponsored by National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Government of India.
The participants included students, entrepreneurs, women-folk and farmers, who were trained in various techniques of processing, preservation, packaging and value addition of fruits and vegetables. The trainees were also educated about standards (FSSAI), regulations and legislations pertaining to various products.
Prof F A Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs and Principal Investigator of the project who was heading the team highlighted the importance of skill-oriented courses to the students at Degree College, Dawar, Gurez in the light of New Education Policy (NEP-2020).
A documentary on Himalayan vegetables and their value addition prepared by the Department of Food Science and Technology was also screened before the students and faculty.
The students showed a deep interest in the documentary and participated in the discussion.
Prof Masoodi highlighted the importance of NEP-2020 to the students and efforts being made by the University for smooth implementation of academic programmes under the policy.
Dr Sajad Ahmad Mir and Mr Rayees Ahmad Bakshi were other members of the team, besides Dr Bilal and Dr Waseem of SKUAST-K. The team is expected to conduct some more skill-oriented programmes under the project.