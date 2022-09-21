Kashmir University trains students, entrepreneurs in processing of fruits, vegetables

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) trained students and entrepreneurs in processing and preservation of fruits and vegetables.

The training was held by the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Kashmir. The two-day training programme was held in collaboration with KVK-Gurez (SKUAST-K) at Baktore and Tulail areas of Gurez Valley.

The programme was a part of an extramurally-funded project sponsored by National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), Government of India.