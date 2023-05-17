Kashmiri artist showcases talent in music on national, international platform

Srinagar: Bhat Farhana, a young and talented artist and actress from Kashmir, has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the realms of film, music, and modelling. Her recent achievements have not only showcased her versatility but also propelled her onto national and international platforms, according to a report.

As Farhana represented India at the esteemed G20 Y20 consultation at the University of Kashmir on May 11, 2023, her contributions were hailed for her profound insights and commitment to global cooperation. In her own words, she expressed her dedication, stating, "It was an honour to represent my country and contribute to the discussions that shape our shared future. I believe in the power of dialogue and collaboration to foster meaningful change".

The report said that in the realm of music, Farhana took the industry by storm in 2023 with her captivating performance as the lead in an in-house song. Audiences were enthralled by her talent, and she has firmly cemented her position as a prominent figure in the music scene.