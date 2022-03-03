Kashmiri artist to perform in Aryans cultural extravaganza

Srinagar: Kashmiri actor, Singer and YouTube artist Umer Nazir and Punjabi Sufi Singers Ali brothers will enthrall audience of Aryans Group of Colleges in its 15th Cultural Extravaganza “Roshaan” to be held on March 5 at Aryans Campus.
Hundreds of Students and Alumni of Aryans Group would attend this mega cultural function.
According to a press note, Nazir, famous for his Illustrious voice and is well known for classical & pop songs Including “Rinda ho", "Dilbaro", "Haa Sher Sawaro", "Roshay", "Chaani Baapath", and many more. Ali Brothers from Patiala Ghrana have sung various famous songs including “Samaan”, “Teri Umeed”, “Rashke Kamar”, “Dum Gutku”, “Halka Halka Suroor” etc.
Due to pandemic since two years, now 14th & 15th Roshaan are being celebrated together. This is the first physical mega cultural event after pandemic as in view of Covid 19 all cultural activities were organized on virtual mode.
It is to be mentioned that the cultural event would be in second half of the day after Aryans 10th annual Convocation on 5th March. Every year Aryans Group hosts two cultural event where Roshaan is the Cultural Extravaganza & Rajni is a celebration for fresher’s welcome.