Kashmiri artist Umer Nazir enthralls Aryans students

Aryans students participated in various colourful cultural items and mesmerised the whole crowd with their performances representing the states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu Kashmir, North East etc.

Ali Brothers enthralled the audience with their live performances on “Samaan”, “Teri Umeed”, “Rashke Kamar”, “Dum Gutku”, “Halka Halka Suroor” etc. Nazir mesmerized everyone as he performed on “Rinda ho", "Dilbaro", "Haa Sher Sawaro", "Roshay", "Chaani Baapath".etc The artists were also honoured for their contribution in the Music Industry.