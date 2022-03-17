Kashmiri artist Umer Nazir enthralls Aryans students

Srinagar: Kashmiri Artist, Umer Nazir, Punjabi Singers Ali Brothers, enthralled audience of Aryans Group of Colleges in 15th Cultural Extravaganza “Roshaan”.
According to a press note, Rakesh Agarwal, Inspector General, Punjab Police was the chief guest. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, presided over this cultural event and hundreds of Students and Alumni of Aryans Group including Law, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, B. Ed. Agriculture, Paramedical, Polytechnic attended the function. The event commenced with the lightning of the lamp.
Aryans students participated in various colourful cultural items and mesmerised the whole crowd with their performances representing the states including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu Kashmir, North East etc.
Ali Brothers enthralled the audience with their live performances on “Samaan”, “Teri Umeed”, “Rashke Kamar”, “Dum Gutku”, “Halka Halka Suroor” etc. Nazir mesmerized everyone as he performed on “Rinda ho", "Dilbaro", "Haa Sher Sawaro", "Roshay", "Chaani Baapath".etc The artists were also honoured for their contribution in the Music Industry.
Dr Anshu Kataria speaking on the occasion said that Aryans Group has students from all over India who are studying in various courses.
The students presented their respective cultures through their dances in the function.
He added that besides studies, extra co-curricular activities are equally important.