Kashmiri book Zale Dub released at Yousmarg

Yousmarg: A book titled “Zale Dub” authored by noted writer and critic Prof Farooq Fayaz was released to a select group for review at Yousmarg today.

According to a statement issued here, the book was released by famous writer and poet Prof. Mohammad ZamanAzurdah, in presence of Prof Shad Ramzan noted Kashmiri poet and writer, MushtaqMuharam, Kashmiri Writer, InayatGul, Writer and General Secretary Kashmir BazmiAdab-e-Saqafat, Chrar-e-Shareef and writer Farooq Fayaz.

“The book offers a penetrating insight into the processes and diverse trends which had a role in shaping the texture of Kashmiri contemporary analytical literature. The marked feature of the book rests on its thematic variety and diversity. The articles contained in the book range from Master ZindaKaul to Prof. NasimShifai in poetic section, and in the prose section Prof. MohiuddinHajni to Prof Iqbal Nazki,” it said.