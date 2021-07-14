Kashmiri book Zale Dub released at Yousmarg

Yousmarg: A book titled “Zale Dub” authored by noted writer and critic Prof Farooq Fayaz was released to a select group for review at Yousmarg today.
According to a statement issued here, the book was released by famous writer and poet Prof. Mohammad ZamanAzurdah, in presence of Prof Shad Ramzan noted Kashmiri poet and writer, MushtaqMuharam, Kashmiri Writer, InayatGul, Writer and General Secretary Kashmir BazmiAdab-e-Saqafat, Chrar-e-Shareef and writer Farooq Fayaz.
“The book offers a penetrating insight into the processes and diverse trends which had a role in shaping the texture of Kashmiri contemporary analytical literature. The marked feature of the book rests on its thematic variety and diversity. The articles contained in the book range from Master ZindaKaul to Prof. NasimShifai in poetic section, and in the prose section Prof. MohiuddinHajni to Prof Iqbal Nazki,” it said.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Azurdah stressed upon the importance of such scholarly works for uplifting the standard of Kashmiri literature with focus on younger generation of writers.
Prof Shad said that such scholarly works shall be of great help for the post graduate students and research scholars of Kashmiri and Academic importance of this book is extraordinary. InayatGul, who presented the gist of his paper on the book said that it was an honour for our organisation to host this function.
The formal release function of the book shall be held at Srinagar in near future.