Kashmiri Pandit delegation calls on DDC chairperson Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A delegation of Kashmiri Non migrant Pandits led by Sanjay, on Sunday called on District Development Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq and Former MLA Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar and apprised them of the demands of Kashmiri pandits.

The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands to them seeking redressal of their grievances. The delegation put forth their demands which include restoration and rebuilding of temples, shrines, and community assets, including crematoriums.

DDC Chairperson gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that the genuine demands would be addressed while those falling under the ambit of the government of India would be forwarded to MHA.