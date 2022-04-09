Kashmiri Pandits conclude 9-day celebration of Navratra

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits concluded their nine-day celebration of Navratra. The main function was held at Durga Nag Temple.
On the occasion, a grand Hawan was performed at the shrine which was attended by hundreds of devotees.
Speaking on the occasion, Murarji Kaul, trustee said special prayers were held for peace and prosperity for the entire humanity, particularly for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Many generations of Kashmir have suffered and people of all faiths must see to it now that no more generations suffer on account of any political division. All sane forces in the broader human society must ensure that the heaven on earth is brought back to its past glory,” Kaul said in a statement. The function was attended by office bearers of the Trust including MK kaul, Ashok, Virendar Taku, Awtar Bhat and others.