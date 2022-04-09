Kashmiri Pandits conclude 9-day celebration of Navratra

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits concluded their nine-day celebration of Navratra. The main function was held at Durga Nag Temple.

On the occasion, a grand Hawan was performed at the shrine which was attended by hundreds of devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Murarji Kaul, trustee said special prayers were held for peace and prosperity for the entire humanity, particularly for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.