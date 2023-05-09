Kashmiri pilgrims dismayed over Hajj becoming costlier

Srinagar: Despite the government’s commitment to making Hajj-2023 cheaper by Rs 80000, the Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir have been left disappointed as the pilgrimage costs remain high this year as well.

The high cost has left many pilgrims in a difficult situation, as they struggle to afford the journey. Over the years, the cost of the Hajj –pilgrimage has increased significantly, making it difficult for many Muslims to fulfill their religious obligation. In view of the increase in the price, the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee chairperson Safeena Baig in February this year said that the Hajj-2023 will be cheaper by almost Rs 80,000 and that each pilgrim would pay Rs 350,000 to 3,70,000 maximum for performing the annual pilgrimage.

However, as per the tentative amounts fixed by the Hajj Committee of India (HCoI), each pilgrim has to pay an amount of Rs 3.95 lakh to perform Hajj this year.

“This is totally disappointing as we were told that Hajj will be cheaper this year but if we go by the price, it is costlier than last year,” said Showkat Ahmad, one of the pilgrims.