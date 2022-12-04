Kashmiri shawl vendor dies in Bangalore road mishap

Wani was immediately shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said, adding that his body is lying at Victoria Hospital and hospital authorities are waiting for the legal heirs to handover the body to them.

A family relative of the deceased said that Wani left his home for Bangalore just two days before.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been set into motion. (KDC)