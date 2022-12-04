Kashmiri shawl vendor dies in Bangalore road mishap

Bangalore: A shawl vendor from Anantnag district of southern Kashmir has died in a road accident in the state of Karnataka on Sunday.
According to reports one Ali Mohammad Wani, (45) a resident of Seer Hamdan area of Anantnag district who is a shawl vendor by profession was hit by a vehicle (tempo traveller) in Bangalore, capital city of Karnataka, when he was coming out of a train station, resulting in grievous injuries to the vendor.
Wani was immediately shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said, adding that his body is lying at Victoria Hospital and hospital authorities are waiting for the legal heirs to handover the body to them.
A family relative of the deceased said that Wani left his home for Bangalore just two days before.
Meanwhile, Police have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been set into motion. (KDC)