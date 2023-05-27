Kashmiri song ‘Kya Karie Korimol’ | Perfectly depicts emotions of father-daughter on wedding day

Srinagar: A soulful Kashmiri song titled ‘Kya Karie Korimol’ has taken the internet by storm. It’s a heartwarming tribute to the bond that father and daughter share on a wedding day.

The song depicts a journey through the emotions of a bride on her wedding day. The song released by Coke Studio India has garnered 1 million views, capturing the hearts of people not only in Kashmir but also across the globe.

The track beautifully encapsulates the profound love, protection, and compassion that envelops a father-daughter relationship, showcasing its unwavering strength as it evolves over time. The emotional journey of a bride and her father as they prepare for her wedding feast is artfully portrayed through poignant and melancholic lyrics.

The song features Alif, an acclaimed poet, singer, and songwriter, who previously won the prestigious IRAA Award for his single ‘Like A Sufi.’

Known for his deeply introspective lyrical compositions, Alif weaves colloquial references to society into his work, captivating listeners with his unique storytelling.