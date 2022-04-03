Kashmiri student participates in NASA, IASC asteroid search campaign

A Kashmiri student, Saniya Mehraj, studying in Guru Nanak Dev University recently participated in an asteroid search campaign conducted by NASA and IASC.

“Our team has done eight preliminary discoveries by finding eight asteroids for NASA,” Saniya informed Greater Kashmir in her email. The Asteroid Search Campaign concluded on March 24.

Saniya is the member of the asteroid search campaign team and has been labelled as the citizen scientist of NASA as well.